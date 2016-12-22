September Hunger Action Month Kicks Off at Food Bank for Westchester

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

If you notice a group of people wearing orange in your community or a business turning its lights orange this month, it may be in recognition of Hunger Action Month. The Food Bank for Westchester joined partner agencies, government officials and staff to kick-off its 3rd annual Go Orange to End Hunger campaign. During the press conference, the Food Bank announced a month-long calendar of activities around hunger awareness, including a Hunger Impact Summit, a new event where hunger-relief agencies will come together to find solutions to fight hunger throughout the county.

A newly formed Impact Group will lead work sessions with agency leaders and strategic community partners.

In addition, government officials and community leaders announced ways they would promote Hunger Action Month throughout September. Today, Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino announced that the county will help promote the campaign on the Westchester County Center’s digital board to spread awareness.

“The needs of the hungry in Westchester are greater than many realize but, thankfully, our resources and our hearts are up to the challenge,” Astorino said. “With the Food Bank for Westchester supplying more than 7.5 million meals each year, any contribution makes a tremendous difference in the lives of so many; and helps us to ensure that no one in this county will go to sleep hungry.

Empire City Casino will take action by turning its entrance canopy orange to raise awareness for the campaign. Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers will hold a food drive during its Fall Flicks event on September 16, 23 and 30. Additionally, SoulCycle in Bronxville will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Food Bank for Westchester from its #FB4WSoul Charity Ride on Sunday, September 18.

Supporters and staff members of the Food Bank will wear orange wristbands to promote the campaign throughout September.

“Hunger Action Month brings together various organizations and people committed to ending hunger in our country,” said Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D- Westchester/Rockland). “I share their goals and believe the federal government should be a stronger partner in the fight against hunger. That is why, during Hunger Action Month, I am renewing my call for Congress to pass bi-partisan legislation that increases access to affordable, nutritious food options that keep families healthy.”

The Food Bank for Westchester, which is one of eight regional food banks in New York State in the Feeding America network, estimates that 1 in 5 Westchester County residents – approximately 200,000 people -- are hungry or at-risk of being hungry. One-third are children and twenty-two percent are seniors over the age of 60.

“We can all find a way to make a difference during Hunger Action Month, which is dedicated to increasing awareness, rallying volunteers and raising funds, as well as finding solutions to end hunger across the nation and right here in Westchester County,” said Ellen Lynch, President and CEO of the Food Bank for Westchester. “We are grateful for the individuals, and the corporate and community leaders whose ongoing support makes it possible for us to provide access to healthy food and crucial services needed by over 200,000 of our county's residents."

To learn more about Hunger Action Month and for a complete listing of activities, please visit www.foodbankforwestchester.org.

About The Food Bank for Westchester

For over 27 years, the Food Bank for Westchester (FB4W) has led the fight against hunger in Westchester County, serving 300 frontline programs that provide food directly to the 200,000 county residents who are hungry or food insecure. FB4W supplies 95% of all food distributed annually across the region’s food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and daycare and residential programs – delivering over 7.5 million meals to people in need just last year. FB4W’s collaboration with major retailers and corporations, and its expertise in food procurement, storage, and distribution, turns every monetary donation into fresh food provided for our community.