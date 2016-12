Bronx River Parkway Bicycle Sundays Return In September

Written by Ned McCormack

Bicycle Sundays, sponsored by Con Edison and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, return this September on the 11th, 18th and 25th. Read on for the complete details and further information:

WHERE: Bronx River Parkway from Westchester County Center in White Plains, south to Scarsdale Road in Yonkers.

WHEN: Sundays in September

DATES: September 11, 18 and 25

TIMES: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADMISSION & PARKING: Free to participate; $7 parking at the County Center lot in White Plains

PRESENTED BY: Westchester County Parks

SPONSORS: Westchester Parks Foundation, Con Edison, New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Danny’s Cycles, with support from radio station 100.7 WHUD.

MORE INFO: Go to parks.westchestergov.com or call County Parks at (914) 864-PARK.