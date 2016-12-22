Blood Emergency: End-of-Summer Blood Drive in Pleasantville

Written by Angela Usobiaga

While it is not unusual for the blood supply to decrease to low levels towards the end of summer, this year a blood emergency was declared on May 24th and it still has not been remedied. A full crisis is being averted on a day-to-day basis. If the need for blood were to spike due to any reason, lives could be lost if supplies are not on the shelf and blood needs to be shipped in from other areas. Those potentially affected include accident and burn victims, cancer patients, premature babies, women with complications of labor and delivery, etc.

If you haven’t already donated this summer, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department and the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps will be hosting an End-of-Summer Blood Drive at the Pleasantville Fire House, 75 Washington Ave, on Wednesday, August 17 from 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Since it is also difficult to organize community drives during the summer, blood donors from all towns are welcome to come to lend their help.

For questions regarding eligibility (travel, medications, last donation, etc): call (800) 688-0900. To sign up: on-line at www.nybloodcenter.org/donate-blood/ or call (800) 933-2566 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Although it is helpful to let the organizers know in advance that you plan to come, walk-ins are always accepted.

Direct access to online registration: https://drm.nybloodcenter.org/PublicScheduler/GroupLanding.aspx?GroupCode=09181