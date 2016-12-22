Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Weekend Events in Westchester County Parks

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by River Journal Monday, 06 June 2016

Read on for the full listing of upcoming events in Westchester County Parks for the weekend of July 1-4, 2016:

FRIDAY – MONDAY, JULY 1 - 4

Playland Park, Playland Parkway, Rye – (914) 813-7010

Playland Open – Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon – midnight; Monday, 11 a.m. - midnight

Fireworks – Friday, 9:15 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, 9:30 p.m.

Admission and parking fees apply. Go to RyePlayland.org.

 

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Saxon Woods Pool, Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains – (914) 995-4480

Cardio AquaFit Classes Begin – 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

A vigorous workout for adults 10 and older. Fee $75 for six sessions. Registration online only.

 

Read Wildlife Sanctuary, Playland Park, Rye – (914) 967-8720

Keeping a Nature Journal – 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bring a notebook or sketchbook and pen to record your observations.

 

SATURDAY and SUNDAY,  JULY 2 and 3

Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282

Art Show on View – Noon – 4 p.m.

Works by the Northern Westchester Watercolor Society on view in the Main House Gallery weekends through July.

 

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282

Farmers Market – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Shop more than 20 local vendors for a variety of products every Sunday through October.

 

Kensico Dam Plaza, Bronx River Plaza, Valhalla – (914) 231-4033

Kensico Dam Music Fest and Fireworks – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bring a picnic and chairs for entertainment at 6 p.m., a concert with patriotic music at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Carpooling strongly suggested.

 

MONDAY, JULY 4

Muscoot Farm, Route 100. Somers  (914) 864-7282

Monday Morning Bird Walk – 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Bring binoculars and join naturalist Anne Swaim for a hike around the back roads of the farm.

 

More info at parks.westchestergov.com

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form