Weekend Events in Westchester County Parks

Read on for the full listing of upcoming events in Westchester County Parks for the weekend of July 1-4, 2016:
FRIDAY – MONDAY, JULY 1 - 4
Playland Park, Playland Parkway, Rye – (914) 813-7010
Playland Open – Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon – midnight; Monday, 11 a.m. - midnight
Fireworks – Friday, 9:15 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, 9:30 p.m.
Admission and parking fees apply. Go to RyePlayland.org.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Saxon Woods Pool, Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains – (914) 995-4480
Cardio AquaFit Classes Begin – 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
A vigorous workout for adults 10 and older. Fee $75 for six sessions. Registration online only.
Read Wildlife Sanctuary, Playland Park, Rye – (914) 967-8720
Keeping a Nature Journal – 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Bring a notebook or sketchbook and pen to record your observations.
SATURDAY and SUNDAY, JULY 2 and 3
Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282
Art Show on View – Noon – 4 p.m.
Works by the Northern Westchester Watercolor Society on view in the Main House Gallery weekends through July.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Muscoot Farm, Route 100, Somers – (914) 864-7282
Farmers Market – 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Shop more than 20 local vendors for a variety of products every Sunday through October.
Kensico Dam Plaza, Bronx River Plaza, Valhalla – (914) 231-4033
Kensico Dam Music Fest and Fireworks – 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Bring a picnic and chairs for entertainment at 6 p.m., a concert with patriotic music at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Carpooling strongly suggested.
MONDAY, JULY 4
Muscoot Farm, Route 100. Somers – (914) 864-7282
Monday Morning Bird Walk – 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Bring binoculars and join naturalist Anne Swaim for a hike around the back roads of the farm.
More info at parks.westchestergov.com