48th Annual Salute to Seniors at County Center May 4

Written by River Journal Tarrytown

Live entertainment, a business expo and a health fair for older adults.

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino announced that the 48th annual Salute to Seniors is set for Wednesday, May 4, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The free event will feature a business expo with over 90 vendors, as well as live entertainment, dancing, a health and wellness fair, and more. The event will be in full swing from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call (914) 813-6300 or visit www.westchestergov.com/seniors.

“Salute to Seniors is just as informative as it is fun,” Astorino said. “As always, we’ll have a wide variety of opportunities both for seniors and caregivers. It’s an exciting event that you won’t want to miss.”

Back again this year is the county’s Telehealth Intervention Programs for Seniors (TIPS), an innovative program that uses technology to remotely monitor a person’s health. TIPS enables seniors to be proactive about their health without having to travel to a medical facility or doctor’s office. Seniors in the program also receive health and wellness information, counseling and a social needs assessment to see what benefits they may be entitled to receive.

DSPS Commissioner Mae Carpenter said that Salute to Seniors takes place in May because it is Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is “Blaze a Trail.” Last year a record 2,000 seniors attended the Salute.

“Westchester County is a frontrunner in services and programs for seniors,” Carpenter said. “When seniors are in good health, they can remain independent and continue to live in their homes and communities as they age. Seniors who join us at Salute will have a head start on how to do just that.”

The event is sponsored by Westchester County Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) and The Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services; and co-sponsored by the county departments of Parks, Recreation and Conservation; and Public Works and Transportation.

JMC, site development consultants of Armonk, are a proud sponsor of this year’s Salute and have contributed funds to support transportation for senior groups to attend the event. Many popular mainstays of the Salute will return this year:

Live music, dancing and entertainment.

Salute to Seniors will be rocking in the afternoon with C.P., an entertainer bringing the music of Little Richard and James Brown to the stage. C.P. is one of the most talented and versatile celebrity impersonators in the country, a regular performer and weekly host at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater. C.P. is provided through www.bubbygram.com. In addition, the Lindy Hop All-Stars & The Rhythm Stompers presented by Westchester Ballroom will add to the fun with “The 1950s Rewind Show.” This dynamic dance group will present a high energy, high flying dance collective specializing in the American social dances traveling through time, charting the evolution of social dances and how they adapted and evolved to fit the 1950’s music styles.

Business Expo: More than 90 businesses, organizations and government agencies specializing in products and services for older adults and caregivers will be in attendance.

New vendors this year include Hakuna Home Care; Brower and Russo Interior Design, Inc.; AMERIGROUP Corporation; Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield; West Ledge - Emerald Peek; A & J Home Care; Center for View Restoration; Northern Manor Multicare Center, Inc.; Sans Souci Rehabilitation & Nursing Center; Marquis Home Care and more. Seniors will also have the opportunity to speak with representatives from the county’s departments of Social Services, Health and Consumer Protection as well as the Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, Westchester Community College Center for the Arts and the Public Service Commission.

Health and Wellness Fair: 17 health care providers will offer strategies for improved health.

Providers this year include Memory Training Systems Inc.; Dr. Bruce Pinker from Progressive Foot Care; and Sifu Domingo Colon of the Tai Chi School of Westchester. Dr. Michelle Verhave from Home Dental Care will conduct oral cancer screenings, and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists from DSPS and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital will assess seniors’ weight status and nutritional health. Two pharmacists from Burke Rehabilitation will provide one-on-one sessions with seniors to review their medications and blood pressure screening will be provided by Greenburgh Health Center and Northern Westchester Hospital. Also returning will be St. John’s Riverside Hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Services for lung screenings and the Center for Vein Restoration, which screens for varicose veins, spider veins, and related conditions. New providers will include Avon, to share healthy skin care regimens, and Montefiore New Rochelle Diabetes Education Center conducting diabetes risk assessments. Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian offering a brief screening for mood, health and well-being.

Fitness Workshops: Take time to participate in our fitness workshops in the morning.

Sifu Domingo Colon of the Tai Chi School of Westchester will introduce seniors to seated Tai Chi; the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester and StepWISEnow will showcase a balance workout; and Healthways SilverSneakers will give seniors a snapshot of their fitness program designed specifically for older adults in their demonstration of SilverSneakers Classic, Circuit and Yoga programs.

Unclaimed Funds: Is the state holding any unclaimed funds in your name?

A representative from the New York State Comptroller’s Office will have a booth where seniors can find out if the state is holding any unclaimed funds in their names.

Reduced-Fare MetroCard Registration: Seniors who want to sign up must bring a photo ID.

This enables seniors to travel at 50% discount on all Bee-Line buses in Westchester County, with free transfers to New York City buses and subways. A free jar of honey awaits those who sign up.