Healthy Life Series Continues in April at Phelps

Written by Nancy Gold

Phelps Memorial Hospital Center’s Healthy Life series offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as numerous health screenings and support groups. All events are free and take place on the Phelps campus, 701 N. Broadway in Sleepy Hollow unless otherwise noted. The Phelps Healthy Life Calendar for April follows:

Monday, April 4 - Look Good . . . Feel Better® is a free 2-hour workshop that teaches beauty techniques to women undergoing cancer treatment. The program includes a hair consultation with a professional stylist and a makeup consultation with a cosmetologist. Attendees can take home a complimentary wig and a make-up kit donated by cosmetic companies. The program is offered in partnership with the American Cancer Society, The National Cosmetology Association, and the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association (CTFA) Foundation. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 755 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, Room 545 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Call 914-366-3315 or 914-366-3421 to register.

Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 14 - Diabetes Educational Program for Adults This two-session educational program for adults with diabetes is held every month at Phelps. Learn what diabetes is, what medications are available, how to prevent and manage complications, blood sugar targets, what foods to eat, how to count carbs and much more. A physician referral and attendance at both classes is required. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 755 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. Call 914-366-2270 for more information and to register.

Tuesday, April 5 - Elder Law Series A three-part series on planning for the future for people in the early stages of retirement or already retired. The first topic will be “How to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits Before New Rules Take Effect.” The series will be held in the Auditorium at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 6:00 - 7:30 pm. Call 914-366-3937 to register. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Wednesday, April 6 - Mind Games is a fun way for seniors to help stimulate their minds and improve cognitive functioning (memory, visual recall, problem solving, focus and speed, and spatial reasoning) by playing group games. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, in the Boardroom from 2:00 - 3:30 pm. Call 914-366-3937 to register. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Thursday, April 7 – Bereavement Support Group & Book Club This new support group and book club for adults struggling with the loss of a loved one will be reading Judy Tatelbaum’s The Courage to Grieve. The group meets on six consecutive Thursday afternoons starting April 7 from 2:30 - 4:00 pm at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 755 North Broadway, Suite 235, Sleepy Hollow. Suggested donation of $10 per meeting. Pre-registration is required. Contact Bess Steiger, LCSW, at 914-366-3325 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Friday, April 8 - Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group Caregiving for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t mean you have to go it alone. Join us and receive the emotional, educational and social support needed to successfully care for someone with dementia. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 755 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, Room 545 from 10:00 - 11:30 am. Call 914-366-3937 for more information or to register. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Tuesday, April 12 - Better Breathers Club A free, monthly interactive support group for people with breathing disorders, sponsored by Phelps and the American Lung Association. Each month’s meeting features a presentation on a pertinent topic. Participants who use oxygen may switch to the hospital’s supply during the meeting. Light refreshments are served. Reservations are required. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow from 12:00 - 1:00 pm in the Pulmonary Lab. Call 914-366-3712 to register.

Tuesday, April 12 - Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group A free, monthly interactive support group for people with all types of pulmonary fibrosis, sponsored by Phelps and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Each month’s meeting provides an open forum for discussion and other topics that are pertinent to this disease. Participants who use oxygen may switch to the hospital’s supply during the meeting. Light refreshments are served. Reservations are required. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow from 12:00 - 1:00 pm in the Pulmonary Lab. Call 914-366-3712 to register.

Tuesday, April 12 - What’s New in Knee Replacement? Many of us have reached the age where our knees are “giving out” and knee replacement is becoming more and more common. Learn about new technology and advances in knee replacement, including robotic-assisted knee replacement with Jason Hochfelder, MD, orthopedic surgeon. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow from 6:00 - 7:30 pm in the Auditorium. Call 914-366-3100 to register.

Thursday, April 14 - The Breakfast Club is a series of free breakfast meetings designed especially for seniors that meets monthly, except for August and December. Each session includes breakfast, a presentation on a topic of interest to seniors and a light exercise program. April’s session is titled “Case Management in the Community: When to call your doctor and when to go to the ED.” The group meets from 8:30 - 10:30 am in the Cafeteria (G Level) at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. Call 914-366-3937 to register. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Thursday, April 14 – Speech Therapy for Parkinson’s Patients: Think LOUD, Speak LOUD Join graduates of LSVT LOUD and learn about this intensive speech therapy program for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, with Andrea Bracciante-Ely, MS Sp, CCC-SLP, Senior Speech-Language Pathologist. Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 10:30 - 11:30 am, in the Walkway Conference Room. Registration is required. Call 914-366-3010 to register.

Thursday, April 14 - Osteoporosis Support and Education A free monthly group program for individuals with osteoporosis, providing education on nutrition, exercise and activities of daily living. From 11:00 am - 12:30 pm the second Thursday of the month in the Boardroom (C Level) at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. Dr. James Hellerman, endocrinologist, will be this month’s presenter. Call 914-366-2270 to register.

Friday, April 15 - LSVT “BIG”: Movement Therapy for Parkinson’s Patients This physical therapy program is designed to improve the major motor skills of people with Parkinson’s disease by retraining their movements. The exercises, led by LSVT BIG-certified physical therapists, specifically address an increase in motion of the arms and legs, as well as turning of the trunk and walking. The program is designed to increase walking speed, improve balance and enhance quality of life. Program will be led by Alfred Banan, PT; Leslie Sims, PT; Ronald Lynch, PT. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm in the Atrium Conference Room. Call 914-366-3700 to register.

Friday, April 15 - Screening for Nasal Allergies and Sinusitis Come and learn if your nasal congestion, runny nose, postnasal drip, decreased sense of smell or headaches could be due to sinusitis and/or allergies with Deya Jourdy, MD, otolaryngologist. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 8:30 - 10:00 am in the Walkway Conference Room. Registration is required. Call 914-366-3010 to register.

Monday, April 18 - Screening Clinic for Throat Problems: Cough, Reflux, Hoarseness

If you have had a chronic cough for more than six weeks, have excessive throat clearing, feel a lump or burning in the throat, have voice problems or trouble swallowing, or taste acid, attend this screening for evaluation with Craig H. Zalvan, MD, laryngologist, Medical Director of the Institute for Voice and Swallowing Disorders. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 8:30 - 10 am. Registration is required. Call 914-366-3010 to register.

Tuesday, April 19 - Senior Steps offers health screenings for seniors on the third Tuesday of the month. From 10:00 – 11:30 am at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 755 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. This month’s screening is for incontinence. Appointments are required. To register call 914-366-3937. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Wednesday, April 20 - Sleep Well Support Group Do you or a loved one have a problem sleeping at night? Are you having difficulty with your sleep disorder treatment? The Sleep Well Support Group provides an opportunity for people with sleep disorders, their family members and friends to come together to share experiences and learn about sleep disorders and treatment options. Join us and board-certified sleep specialist Dr. Charles Abate for a discussion about alternative treatments for sleep apnea. Light refreshments will be served. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, 6:30 - 8:00 pm in the C-Level Classroom (use Auditorium entrance and take the elevator to the C Level). Call 914-366-3755 for more information or to attend.

Thursday, April 28 - Swallow Screening Do you sometimes feel food or liquid go down the “wrong pipe”? Does food get stuck? Do you have pain when you swallow? Do you experience food or liquid coming back up? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you should attend this free swallow screening clinic. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 9:30 am - 12 pm in the Walkway Conference Room. Conducted by Lynne Marie Gagne-LeBlanc, MS, CCC-SLP; Andrea Bracciante-Ely, MS,-CCC-SLP; and Paula Dinu, MS, CCC-SLP. Call 914-366-3010 to register.

Friday, April 29 - Demystifying Medicare The program will present the different Medicare plans. You will receive information on the costs and benefits of each plan to allow you to make informed decisions on your coverage. Topics will include Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, Medigaps (supplemental plans), and cost-saving programs like EPIC that can help seniors with limited resources. The program will help people currently enrolled in Medicare, as well as those soon to be 65, planning their retirement, or assisting relatives and friends with their medical decisions. At Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 9:00 am - 12:30 pm in the Auditorium. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is requested at 914-366-3937.