Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care…New Center Opens in Tarrytown

Written by Mary Sernatinger Friday, 26 February 2016

Richard Sinni, Chair, Phelps Board of Directors; Daniel Blum, Phelps President & CEO; and Adam Boll, Vice President, Strategic Ventures/Ambulatory Services at Northwell Health.On February 24, a Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center opened at 650 White Plains Road in Tarrytown. Open 365 days a year, the center provides immediate care for non-emergency illnesses and injuries. X-ray and laboratory services are also available on-site. A relationship among the Tarrytown GoHealth, Phelps Memorial Hospital and Phelps Medical Associates, the hospital’s primary and specialty medical group, will ensure seamless care for patients and easy access to specialty care when needed.

The opening of the Tarrytown GoHealth is part of a plan that was initiated in October 2014 when Northwell Health (previously the North Shore-LIJ Health System) partnered with GoHealth Urgent Care to launch these innovative urgent care centers throughout the region. The centers provide affordable healthcare in modern, attractively designed facilities. Most major insurances are accepted and transparent pricing is available for those without insurance.

GoHealth centers were recently established in Yorktown and New Rochelle as well. Including the three GoHealth centers in Westchester, there are now 21 Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in New York on Long Island, Staten Island, in Queens and Manhattan. There are plans to eventually open 40-60 centers over the next two years.

 

