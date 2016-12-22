Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
All the World Loves a Parade

Friday, 26 February 2016

The Sleepy Hollow St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is proud to announce that John Dunleavy will be the Grand Marshal of 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade to take place on Sunday, March 13, 2016.

Leading the parade with John will be his Aides  Sharon Dosin of Hastings-on-Hudson,  Lillian Edwards of Sleepy Hollow,  JP Hill of Tarrytown, Linda McCauley of  Irvington, Ellen McGlynn of Tarrytown, Dan Moliterno of Elmsford, Dennis O’Brien of Dobbs Ferry, Michael O’Connor of Ossining  and Rob Wootten of Ardsley.

The 2016 parade will be dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The installation of the Grand Marshal and Aides took place on Friday, February 26, at the Westchester Manor in Hastings.

Parade Day is Sunday, March 13, and will begin with the 10:00 am Mass at The Church of the Transfiguration in Tarrytown. The parade will begin promptly at 1:30 pm on Main Street in Tarrytown proceeding north on Route 9 to Beekman Avenue in Sleepy Hollow.

For information call:  Tom Kennedy at 914-693-0192 or Paul Clarke at 914-588-7777 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

