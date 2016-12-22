Last Minute Gift Idea: Name a Roach in Honor of Your Valentine

Written by River Journal

Love is like a roach – elusive, resilient, and sometimes scary. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and there is one last minute gift that will last forever. WCS’s Bronx Zoo has brought back the Name-a-Roach – a light-hearted way to make sure your loved one knows your feelings will last a lifetime.

Seal it with a ‘hiss’ at www.bronxzoo.com/roach

Video Link: https://youtu.be/U7jmZQ6bed8

The original Name-a-Roach launched in 2011, and thousands of hopeless romantics from around the world have named real live Madagascar hissing cockroaches at WCS’s Bronx Zoo after their favorite loved one, “ex,” or mother-in-law. The zoo is again offering the opportunity to name a new crop of cockroaches for Valentine’s Day 2016. Each gift comes with a colorful certificate emailed to your loved one announcing that a cockroach has been named in his or her honor.

For a $10 donation, your loved one, or unloved one, will receive a certificate to cherish for years to come, featuring the name chosen for your Valentine’s roach.

The name-a-roach program is all in good fun and will help WCS save wildlife and wild places in New York and around the world. To participate, visit www.bronxzoo.com/roach.

The zoo has plenty of roaches to name with thousands of the super-sized bugs on exhibit in Madagascar!—an award-winning habitat for lemurs, crocodiles, and many other species from the African island nation.

Madagascar hissing cockroaches are the world’s largest roach species reaching nearly four-inches long. The namesake hissing noise is emitted as a defense mechanism. Like nearly every roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.

