Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Text Size

Banner

Upcoming February Performances at Westchester Community College

PDFPrintE-mail

Written by River Journal Tuesday, 02 February 2016

The following three performances will take place this February at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, NY.

 

Event 1

Artist/Performer: Camerata Chamber Players’ Winter Interlude Romantic Period.

Date: Sunday, February 7 at 3:00pm

Location: Classroom Building — Room 200

Westchester Community College

75 Grasslands Road

Valhalla, NY 10595

Phone Number for Publication: 914-606-6262

Ticket Price: $20 (General Admission), $18 (non WCC Students/Seniors/Fac-Staff), $14 (Children Under 13)

Description: Explore the afternoon joys and intimate ambiance of classical music presented by the Camerata Chamber Players. Enjoy a Mid-Winter Festival, serving a repertoire of beloved compositions from the Romantic Period.

 

Event 2

Artist/Performer: StepCrew: Valentine’s Spectacular

Date: Sunday, February 14 at 3:00pm

Location: Academic Arts Theatre

Westchester Community College

75 Grasslands Road

Valhalla, NY 10595

Phone Number for Publication: 914-606-6262

Ticket Price: $24 (General Admission), $22 (non WCC Students/Seniors/Fac-Staff), $18 (Children Under 13)

Description: Combining Celtic music, superlative vocals and three styles of percussive dance (Ottawa Valley step-dance, Irish step-dance, and Tap), this is a unique, exhilarating tour-de-force production. The virtuosic cast of eleven dancers and musicians includes four touring members of The Chieftains, Ireland’s traditional music moguls; Canadian fiddle champions; and the powerhouse vocals of Scotland’s Alyth McCormack. The StepCrew simply drips power and intensity.

 

Event 3

Artist/Performer: International Guitar Night

Date: Sunday, February 28 at 3:00pm

Location: Classroom Building — Room 200

Westchester Community College

75 Grasslands Road

Valhalla, NY 10595

Phone Number for Publication: 914-606-6262

Ticket Price: $22 (General Admission), $20 (non WCC Students/Seniors/Fac-Staff), $16 (Children Under 13)

Description: The world’s foremost acoustic guitarists perform their latest original compositions and exchange musical ideas. IGN founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries for special concerts of solos, duets and quartets that highlight the virtuosity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. Three European guitarists featured will be: Gypsy Jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt, contemporary fingerstyle innovator Mike Dawes, and multi-genre showman Andre Krengel.

 

Website for Tickets and Additional Information: www.sunywcc.edu/smartarts

 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Joomla Templates and Joomla Extensions by JoomlaVision.Com

Disclaimer

Important: River Journal Online is the online publication of River Journal Inc., Tarrytown, NY. River Journal is not liable for failure to publish an advertisement or for typographic errors published, except for the cost of that portion of ad space within which the error first appeared. River Journal reserves the right to reject or edit any submission and all submissions become the exclusive property of River Journal. The opinions of River Journal's editorial board are those of the editorial board. Opinions stated in letters, articles, commentaries, ads, graphics or cartoons are those of indiviudal authors. No part of River Journal to include photos, artwork, ads, and text may be reproduced without the written consent of the Publisher.

Technical

Browser compatibility notes

Login Form