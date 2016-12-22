Upcoming February Performances at Westchester Community College

The following three performances will take place this February at Westchester Community College in Valhalla, NY.
Event 1
Artist/Performer: Camerata Chamber Players’ Winter Interlude Romantic Period.
Date: Sunday, February 7 at 3:00pm
Location: Classroom Building — Room 200
Westchester Community College
75 Grasslands Road
Valhalla, NY 10595
Phone Number for Publication: 914-606-6262
Ticket Price: $20 (General Admission), $18 (non WCC Students/Seniors/Fac-Staff), $14 (Children Under 13)
Description: Explore the afternoon joys and intimate ambiance of classical music presented by the Camerata Chamber Players. Enjoy a Mid-Winter Festival, serving a repertoire of beloved compositions from the Romantic Period.
Event 2
Artist/Performer: StepCrew: Valentine’s Spectacular
Date: Sunday, February 14 at 3:00pm
Location: Academic Arts Theatre
Westchester Community College
75 Grasslands Road
Valhalla, NY 10595
Phone Number for Publication: 914-606-6262
Ticket Price: $24 (General Admission), $22 (non WCC Students/Seniors/Fac-Staff), $18 (Children Under 13)
Description: Combining Celtic music, superlative vocals and three styles of percussive dance (Ottawa Valley step-dance, Irish step-dance, and Tap), this is a unique, exhilarating tour-de-force production. The virtuosic cast of eleven dancers and musicians includes four touring members of The Chieftains, Ireland’s traditional music moguls; Canadian fiddle champions; and the powerhouse vocals of Scotland’s Alyth McCormack. The StepCrew simply drips power and intensity.
Event 3
Artist/Performer: International Guitar Night
Date: Sunday, February 28 at 3:00pm
Location: Classroom Building — Room 200
Westchester Community College
75 Grasslands Road
Valhalla, NY 10595
Phone Number for Publication: 914-606-6262
Ticket Price: $22 (General Admission), $20 (non WCC Students/Seniors/Fac-Staff), $16 (Children Under 13)
Description: The world’s foremost acoustic guitarists perform their latest original compositions and exchange musical ideas. IGN founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries for special concerts of solos, duets and quartets that highlight the virtuosity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. Three European guitarists featured will be: Gypsy Jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt, contemporary fingerstyle innovator Mike Dawes, and multi-genre showman Andre Krengel.
Website for Tickets and Additional Information: www.sunywcc.edu/smartarts