NewYork-Presbyterian Community Events During January

Written by Valerie Hovasapian

NewYork-Presbyterian announced a series of community events available to the public for the month of January. From a cooking class featuring foods that support a restful sleep, to a “Meet the Physician” event: A New Year and a New You presentation by a weight-loss physician, surgeon, and a registered dietician, there are events offered throughout NewYork-Presbyterian’s campuses in Westchester. All offerings are free unless otherwise noted.

The following events are presented by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, 1980 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor, NY:

Breastfeed with Certainty Prenatal Class

Tuesday, January 2, 6:30 to 9:30 PM

The Breastfeed with Certainty Prenatal Class provides an opportunity for pregnant women and their partner or support person to learn about breastfeeding. The group is facilitated by Sonia Mathisson, IBCLC, MS, RD. Topics include: latching and positioning, benefits of skin-to-skin, how to make sure baby is getting enough milk, partner’s role and community resources.

Location: Hospital Ground Floor Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-734-3257

Diabetes Support Group

Wednesday, January 3, 6:00 to 7:00 PM

Friday, January 5, 1:00 to 2:00 PM

The Diabetes Support Group is offered on the first Wednesday evening and first Friday afternoon of every month. Facilitated by Jodie Ferrari, Registered Dietitian, these meetings provide education on reducing risks, preventing diabetes, and the importance of checking blood sugar levels. Attendees will learn about healthy lifestyle tips in nutrition and fitness, key factors in controlling diabetes.

Location: Hospital Ground Floor Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-734-3557

Living with Cancer Support Group

Thursdays, January 4 and 18, 6:00 to 7:30 PM

This group is for men and women newly diagnosed with cancer. Facilitated by Gilda’s Club of Westchester, this group provides emotional support as a complement to medical care.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-644-8844 x104

Simple Vegan Soups for the New Year

Friday, January 5, 1:00 to 2:30 PM

Add more vegetables into your meals in 2018 with vegan soups. Join us in the kitchen for this simple soup-making and tasting class.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Foods & Tips to Promote Lactation

Monday, January 8, 2:00 to 3:00 PM

Certain foods increase milk supply in nursing mothers. Join Sonia Mathisson, Registered Dietitian, IBCLC (lactation consultant) and Chef Emilie Berner in preparing foods that help increase milk supply, and enhance the quality of breast milk. Babies and family members welcome!

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $10

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Breast Cancer Support Group

Monday, January 8, 7:00 to 9:00 PM (Moved from January 15)

Join a group of women who have also heard the words "you have breast cancer.” The group discusses issues pertaining to all stages of diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment. The group is run by Support Connection, Inc.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-962-6402

Asian Stir-Fry Wok Cooking

Wednesday, January 10, 5:30 to 7:00 PM

Learn the art of using the wok in this Asian stir fry class. We will be focusing on classic stir fry techniques, and making recipes for quick and satisfying weeknight dinners.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

No-Bake Healthy Desserts

Thursday, January 11, 1:00 to 2:30 PM

Cutting down on sugar in the new year? In this class with you will learn how to make no-bake desserts using healthy alternatives, like nuts, alternative sweeteners, and fruits.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Breastfeeding Support Group

Fridays, January 12 and 26, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Facilitated by Linda LeMon, IBCLC, CBE, CD, the breastfeeding support group is offered to new and expecting mothers who would like to learn more about breastfeeding in a supportive environment.

Location: Hospital Ground Floor Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-734-3257

Foods to Support a Restful Sleep

Friday, January 12, 12:00 to 1:30 PM

If you are one of 50 million Americans having difficulty falling asleep, or waking up in the middle of the night, this class is for you. Brought to you by The Center for Sleep Medicine at NYP Hudson Valley Hospital, you will learn how to make sleep-friendly foods and which foods to avoid when nearing bedtime.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Birthing with Confidence

Saturday, January 13, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

This small group class provides the opportunity to learn a wealth of information about childbirth, while connecting with other new parents-to-be. Learn about the signs and stages of labor; contractions; positions and massage; relaxation techniques; partner support; pain management; induction; interventions and complications; and cesarean birth.

Location: Pataki Conference Center, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $150 per couple

Registration: Call 914-734-3257

Car Seat Safety and Proper Installation Techniques

Saturday, January 13, 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Obstetrics Department and the Peekskill Police Department are providing free car seat installation assistance. You can also have your car seat inspected for safety.

Location: Pataki Conference Center Parking Lot, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

For more information: Call 914-734-3257

Winter Farmers Market

Tuesday, January 16, 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Browse for fresh fruits, fresh meats, eggs, produce, spices and herbs, vegetables, artisan baked goods, local grass-fed beef, flowers, selected crafts, gifts and more. EBT/SNAP customers are welcome and many farmers accept FMNP checks.

Location: Hospital Main Lobby

For more information: Call 914-734-3797

Physician in the Kitchen: Breast Cancer Prevention – How to Reduce Your Risk

Tuesday, January 16, 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Dr. Melita Charles, Surgical Oncologist, NYP Hudson Valley Hospital’s Ashikari Breast Center, and Dr. Maddelena Duarte, Medical Director, Women’s Imaging at NYP Hudson Valley Hospital, join Chef Emilie Berner for a nutrition lesson accompanied by a cooking demonstration. This class provides an opportunity to learn about breast cancer prevention. Lunch, prepared together, will be served.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Look Good Feel Better®

Tuesday, January 16, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Look Good Feel Better® is affiliated with the American Cancer Society, inviting women undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for professional wig fittings and make-up applications.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Ashikari Breast Center, 1978 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Registration: Call 1-800-227-2345

Healthy Cuban Food

Wednesday, January 17, 5:30 to 7:00 PM

Healthy food shouldn’t be bland! In this class you’ll learn to cook traditional, flavorful dishes from Cuba, such as arroz blanco, frijoles negros, and platanos maduros.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Gluten Free Cooking

Thursday, January 18, 1:00 to 2:30 PM

Join us in the kitchen to learn more about the gluten-free diet. We will prepare a delicious lunch that highlights naturally gluten-free foods.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Nourishing Plates for One

Friday, January 19, 12:00 to 1:30 PM

You deserve great nourishment. Learn to create meals for one that minimize food waste and maximize flavor.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Bariatric Supportive Cooking

Monday, January 22, 5:30 to 7:00 PM

Our cooking demonstration featuring Ashley Fleischhauer, RN, Bariatric Coordinator, is a great opportunity to sample new recipes. All food will be sampled and recipes provided. Family and friends welcome!

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Hearty Vegetarian Stews

Wednesday, January 24, 5:30 to 7:00 PM

Nothing beats a warming bowl of soup or a stew loaded with vegetables. Learn how to make beans from scratch, and fill your bowls with nutritious and delicious stews for the season.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Moroccan Cuisine

Thursday, January 25, 1:00 to 2:30 PM

The flavors of Morocco abound in this North African style cooking class. From couscous to tagines, you’ll travel the world in one bite.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Cost: $15

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

“Ask the Doctor - Lunch and Learn” Lecture: Benefits of Exercising During Pregnancy

Wednesday, January 24, 12:00 to 1:00 PM

Dr. Lisa McLeod, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley Hospital, will discuss how keeping healthy during pregnancy, for both mother and developing baby, means eating right, monitoring weight gain and exercising. A complimentary light lunch is served.

Location: Hospital Ground Floor Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-734-3159

Physician in the Kitchen: Immune Boosting Foods for Winter

Friday, January 26, 12:00 to 1:30 PM

Join Dr. Essam Jacob, Hospitalist, in the kitchen to learn about vitamins and minerals for optimizing immune functions such as Vitamin A, B6, C, D3, and E, as well as magnesium, selenium and zinc. Along with Chef Emilie Berner, the class will prepare an immune boosting meal for lunch, and drink tea for health.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s Chef Peter X. Kelly Teaching Kitchen, 1992 Crompond Road, Cortlandt Manor

Registration: Call 914-734-3780 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

The following events are presented by NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, 55 Palmer Ave. Bronxville, NY:

Weight Loss Surgery Seminar

Tuesdays, January 2, 16, 5:30 to 7:00 PM

The Columbia University Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital invites you to attend our free preoperative education seminar. This seminar is led by our clinical staff to provide information regarding surgical options, expected weight loss, and lifestyle changes required after weight loss surgery. All patients considering weight loss surgery are required to attend a seminar prior to scheduling a first appointment.

Location: Hospital Lobby Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-787-4000

Weight Loss Surgery Support Group

Wednesday, January 3, 7:00 to 8:00 PM

This support group is for anyone who has already had weight loss surgery and for people who are considering bariatric surgery. Members of the Columbia University Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital lead the discussion on dietary changes and strategies to help you adjust to your new healthy lifestyle.

Location: Hospital Lobby Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-787-4000

Joint Replacement Seminar

Wednesdays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 9:45 to 11:15 AM

Are you tired of knee, hip or shoulder pain? Have you scheduled joint replacement surgery? Whether or not you are planning to get a new knee or hip, all are welcome to attend our pre-operative Joint Replacement Patient Education class. You’ll learn firsthand about the surgical and rehabilitative experience and meet our multidisciplinary team who can answer your questions.

Location: Hospital Lobby Conference Room

Registration: Call 914-787-2119

Aphasia Support Group Meeting

Wednesdays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2:00 to 3:00 PM

Aphasia is a communication disorder that often results from damage to the brain – usually caused by stroke. It can affect the ability to speak and understand, read and write. These free meetings are for anyone who has the condition and are led by an NYP Lawrence speech therapist. The gatherings offer information on how to improve communication, the latest in aphasia research, language games, and a place to make friends in a supportive environment. Family members and caregivers are welcome. For more information call Dahna Stadtmauer or Meagan Moscaritolo at 914-787-3373.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Palmer Hall, 1st floor, Rehabilitation Department (Speech Office)

Living with Cancer Support Group

Thursdays, January 4, 18, 5:00 to 6:30 PM

This ongoing support group is for adults who have been recently diagnosed with cancer or are in treatment led by licensed clinical social workers from Gilda’s Club.

Location: Cancer Center Conference Room, Hospital's 1st floor

Registration: Call 914-644-8844, or email Joan Jacobus at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Breastfeeding Support Group

Monday, January 8, 10:00 AM to Noon

The Breastfeeding Support Group offers new mother's the opportunity to learn from one another and receive professional guidance from Judy McArdle, RN, NYP Lawrence's Lactation Counselor. Meetings are free and open to all, regardless of where you gave birth. To learn more about the Group or the Center for Maternal-Child Health, call 914-787-2141.

Location: Hospital Lobby Conference Room

Breastfeeding Preparation Class

Monday, January 8, 7:00 to 9:00 PM

If you need extra support and education about breastfeeding, please attend our Breastfeeding Preparation class. Instruction includes tips on how to prevent common problems and positioning techniques. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required.

Location: NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, Palmer Hall, 3rd floor Conference Room

Cost: $35

Registration: Call 914-787-5044

Post-Treatment Support Group

Tuesday, January 9, 4:00 to 5:00 PM

This ongoing support group offers cancer survivors a chance to learn about the late effects of cancer treatment. The program provides the opportunity to share and learn from other participants regardless of their specific cancer diagnosis or course of treatment. Meetings are led by licensed clinical social workers from Gilda’s Club Westchester.

Location: Cancer Center Conference Room, Hospital's 1st floor

Registration: Call 914-644-8844 or email Joan Jacobus at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Childbirth Class

Saturday, January 13, 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Our childbirth classes provide you with important information about the birthing process and answer your questions concerning what to expect during labor. Classes are taught by certified Lamaze instructors. A tour of the Center for Maternal-Child Health is also included.

Location: Hospital Lobby Conference Room

Cost: $200

Registration: Call 914-787-5044

Meet the Doctor: A New Year and a New You – Discover the Latest Weight Loss Options

Tuesday, January 30, 6:30 to 8:00 PM

After a holiday season full of good times, food and parties, many of us hit the reset button in January to refocus on eating healthier and losing excess pounds. We have assembled a group of medical experts who can help you drop the weight and keep it off. Join Drs. John-Paul Bellistri, a weight loss surgeon, and Mona Kennedy, an obesity medicine specialist; and Katie Campbell, a registered dietitian, will offer the latest strategies for weight loss. The free presentation will describe surgical and non-surgical options; medically supervised programs; and identify pitfalls to avoid so you can get healthy in the New Year. Light refreshments will be served.

Location: Lake Isle Country Club, 660 White Plains Road, Eastchester

Registration: Call 914-787-5000

About NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Founded in 1889 by the Helping Hand Association, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital serves residents of the Hudson Valley and Westchester County. The 128-bed facility joined the NewYork-Presbyterian health system in 2015 and offers a wide range of inpatient and ambulatory services. The hospital, with 450 physicians on staff in 62 specialties, is home to the "No Wait" emergency department, which sees more than 40,000 visits per year. The NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital Cheryl R. Lindenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center provides patients with access to an extraordinary level of expertise and resources, including highly skilled and dedicated oncologists from ColumbiaDoctors, the faculty practice of Columbia University Medical Center. Medical oncology, radiation oncology, the infusion center and support services are centrally located in one building on the Cortlandt Manor campus. NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital has received numerous recognitions and awards, including Top Performer on Key Quality Measures® by The Joint Commission for Improving Quality and Safety. Three consecutive Magnet accreditations underscore the hospital’s excellence in patient care and nursing innovation. In 2017, the hospital earned the Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite from the American Heart Association. In 2016, the Ambulatory Surgery Department received another Press Ganey “Guardian of Excellence Award” for providing an exceptional patient experience. For more information, visit nyp.org/hudsonvalley or call 914-737-9000.

NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Founded in 1909, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital has a long and well-established history of providing superior healthcare to the residents of southern Westchester County and its surrounding communities. The 288-bed hospital joined the NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network in 2014 and offers a Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, a renovated Maternity Department and an Emergency Department providing emergency care to approximately 42,000 people annually. A new, state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center, accredited by the American College of Surgeons with Commendation, offers infusion, radiation therapy and support services. NYP Lawrence Hospital provides additional support and care to area residents through NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester, a multispecialty physician practice, as well as ColumbiaDoctors, the faculty practice of Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, visit nyp.org/lawrence or call 914-787-1000.

NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation’s most comprehensive healthcare delivery networks, focused on providing innovative and compassionate care to patients in the New York metropolitan area and throughout the globe. In collaboration with two renowned medical school partners, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, ground-breaking research and clinical innovation.

NewYork-Presbyterian has four major divisions: NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked #1 in the New York metropolitan area by U.S. News and World Report and repeatedly named to the magazine’s Honor Roll of best hospitals in the nation; NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network is comprised of leading hospitals in and around New York and delivers high-quality care to patients throughout the region; NewYork-Presbyterian Physician Services connects medical experts with patients in their communities; and NewYork-Presbyterian Community and Population Health features the hospital’s ambulatory care network sites and operations, community care initiatives and healthcare quality programs, including NewYork Quality Care, established by NewYork-Presbyterian, Columbia and Weill Cornell.

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S. Each year, nearly 29,000 NewYork-Presbyterian professionals deliver exceptional care to more than 2 million patients.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org.