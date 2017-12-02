Saturday, December 02, 2017
   
Midwifery Practice Joins Phelps Medical Associates

Written by Joan Grangenois-Thomas Saturday, 02 December 2017

Full Circle Women’s Health, the midwifery practice based in Harrison, is entering a new chapter in its 15 years of service. The practice will expand under Phelps Medical Associates, a member of Northwell Health’s medical group, Northwell Health Physician Partners. With this new union comes a new name, Northwell Health Physician Partners Phelps Medical Associates Midwifery. This is the largest midwifery program to join a full-service hospital system.

The new relationship will allow the practice to grow even further and expand midwifery services under the broad network of Northwell Health. As part of Northwell Health Physician Partners, the practice will gain access to advanced systems and more administrative resources. Additional benefits include the opportunity to accept many more insurance plans than were accepted in the past. Practitioners will continue to deliver babies at Phelps Hospital, which is also part of the Northwell Health system. Lisa Gussack, CNM and Director of the midwifery practice said, “We are proud that Northwell Health asked us to become the first independent midwifery practice in their network. They believe in our mission and our values, and we are honored to bring our broad range of midwifery services to Northwell. This is a testament to our midwives, our staff and to our patients, for making our practice what it is today.”

Ms. Gussack also wants clients to know that although the name will change, there will be no change in the day-to-day operation of the center. Supporting practitioners will remain at the same location at 450 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 414 in Harrison, providing the professional, compassionate health care expectant parents have come to trust.

For more information contact Lynn Corritori at 914-421-1550, ext. 202.

