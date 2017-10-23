Healthy Life Series in November at Phelps Hospital

Written by Joan Grangenois-Thomas

Phelps Hospital’s Healthy Life series offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as numerous health screenings and support groups. All events are free and take place on the Phelps campus, 701 N. Broadway in Sleepy Hollow unless otherwise noted. The Phelps Healthy Life Calendar for November follows:

Wednesday, November 1 - Mind Games is a fun way for seniors to help stimulate their minds and improve cognitive functioning (memory, visual recall, problem solving, focus and speed, and spatial reasoning) by playing group games. Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, in the Boardroom, from 2:00 - 3:30 pm. Call 914-366-3937 to register.

Tuesday, November 7 and Thursday, November 16 - Diabetes Educational Program for Adults This two-session educational program for adults with diabetes is held every month at Phelps. Learn what diabetes is, what medications are available, how to prevent and manage complications, blood sugar targets, what foods to eat, how to count carbs and much more. A physician referral and attendance at both classes is required. There may be a charge for this class depending on insurance coverage. Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. Call 914-366-2270 for more information and to register.

Tuesday, November 7 - Better Breathers Club A free, monthly interactive support group for people with breathing disorders, sponsored by Phelps and the American Lung Association. The topic will be “Tips and Tricks for Living with Lung Disease,” presented by Susan DiFabio, RRT, CPFT. This presentation will take place in conjunction with the monthly Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, sponsored by Phelps and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Participants who use oxygen may switch to the hospital’s supply during the meeting. Light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required. Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, in the Pulmonary Lab, from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. Call 914-366-3712 to register.

Tuesdays, November 7-28 - Bereavement Support Group for Spouses

A bereavement support group for adults who have lost a spouse. Facilitated by Bereavement Coordinator Bess Steiger, LCSW. Suggested donation: $10 per session. At Phelps Hospital, 755 Building, Room 225, from 2:00 – 3:30 pm. Call 914-366-3957 to register or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Monday, November 15 - Look Good . . . Feel Better® is a free 2-hour workshop that teaches beauty techniques to women undergoing cancer treatment. The program includes a hair consultation with a professional stylist and a makeup consultation with a cosmetologist. Attendees can take home a complimentary wig and a make-up kit donated by cosmetic companies. The program is offered in partnership with the American Cancer Society, The National Cosmetology Association, and the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association (CTFA) Foundation. Phelps Hospital, in the Cancer Institute Conference Room on the first floor of 777 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Call 914-366-3315 or 914-366-3421 to register.

Thursday, November 9 - The Breakfast Club The Breakfast Club, designed especially for seniors, includes a free breakfast, a presentation on a healthy lifestyle topic and a light exercise program. The group meets monthly except for August and December. The group meets from 8:30-10:30 am, in the Cafeteria (G Level) at Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow. Call 914-366-3937 to register.

Thursday, November 9 - Osteoporosis Support and Education A free monthly group program for individuals with osteoporosis, providing education on nutrition, exercise (weight-bearing, strengthening and balance) and activities of daily living. The sessions are held from 10:45 – 11:45 am, the second Thursday of the month in the Boardroom (C Level) at Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. Call 914-366-2270 to register.

Tuesday, November 7 - Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group Caregiving for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t mean you have to go it alone. Join us and receive the emotional, educational and social support needed to successfully care for someone with dementia. Sponsored by Phelps and the Visiting Nurse Association of the Hudson Valley, at Phelps Hospital, 755 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, Room 545 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Call 914-366-3937 for more information or to register. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Monday, November 13 - Laryngopharyngeal (Silent) Reflux Screening A screening for laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), also known as silent reflux. Symptoms of LPR include changes in the voice, throat clearing, mucus in the throat with discomfort, swallowing problems, and a chronic cough that does not respond to medications. LPR can be caused or exacerbated by chronic asthma, recurrent sinusitis, dental disease and even cancer. LPR is not GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). Screening conducted by Craig H. Zalvan, MD, laryngologist, Medical Director of the Institute for Voice and Swallowing Disorders at Phelps. At Phelps Hospital 701 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY, from 8:30 – 9:30 am. Registration is required. Call (914) 366-3010 to register.

Tuesday, November 21 - Senior Steps offers health screenings for seniors on the third Tuesday of the month from 10:00 - 11:30 am. At Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. For more information, call 914-366-3937.

Updated calendar listings are available at www.phelpshospital.org.