This Fall... Think Pink

Written by Liz Battista

As we welcome in the fall season and its wonderful autumn colors,we are also reminded to “Think Pink.” October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. As a survivor I can’t stress enough the importance of early detection. As we welcome in the fall season and its wonderful autumn colors,we are also reminded to “Think Pink.” October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month. As a survivor I can’t stress enough the importance of early detection.

I attended the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk for the first time in 2015 as a

cancer patient, and was stunned by this amazing event.Liz Battista at the Harftord FireAnts Livestrong Golf Fundraising Event.

What an outpouring of love and support from so many. From the cheerful teams dressed in their best pink outfits, the music, cheerleaders from the local schools, information booths with fun raffles, the Survivors Village and my favorite – the touching “hope wall” filled with satin ribbons carrying beautiful messages – it is truly a moving and inspirational day for all who attend.

I am not sure what is harder – getting the phone call saying that you have cancer or breaking the news to family and friends. I was blessed with being surrounded by my very supportive and loving family, friends, a wonderful employer and co-workers, and of course, the outstanding team of doctors, nurses and staff at the Cancer Center at White Plains Hospital, who stood by my side and helped me through this journey to recovery.

My husband was by my side for every treatment. Today I am a survivor. Whether you spend a day or a year visiting a cancer center for treatments, it is life changing.

On October 15th I will join my family and friends along with hundreds of walkers dressed in their best pink at Manhattanville College for the Making Strides Walk. It will be my third year participating in the walk as the corporate team leader for Houlihan Lawrence. Last year Houlihan’s 30 offices raised over $110,000 through creative and fun events hosted by the teams from each office.

With your help, we’re moving closer to a world without cancer. The money raised provides support to each person in every community affected by this disease. From research to education, prevention to diagnosis, and treatment to recovery, they are there every step of the way. According to The American Cancer Society here’s how the money raised is helping save lives from breast cancer: In 2016 alone:

Road to Recovery® – Nearly 335,000 rides to treatment and other cancer-related appointments were provided.

Hope Lodge Communities – 456,000 free nights of lodging were provided to patients.

Cancer information – More than 1.2 million calls and live chats from those seeking support, information and resources were handled by the 24/7 helpline.

Reach to Recovery® – More than 11,000 peer support services were provided to breast cancer patients.

Patient Navigators – Nearly 45,000 newly-diagnosed cancer patients received guidance from patient navigators to help overcome barriers to care.

Breast Cancer Research –The American Cancer Society is currently funding 160 grants related to breast cancer – totaling more than $62 million.

The Look Good, Feel Better Program – A support program that helps people with cancer deal with the appearance side effects of cancer treatment.

I challenge you to make a difference in the life of a cancer patient by supporting this walk as well as many other super events happening throughout our region. Please visit my page to join my team or to make a donation. With thanks and appreciation!

http://main.acsevents.org/goto/LizBattista