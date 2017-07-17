Healthy Life Series Continues in July at Phelps Hospital

Written by Tina Dorfman

Phelps Hospital’s Healthy Life series offers the community a wide range of programs on health-related subjects as well as numerous health screenings and support groups. Most events are free and take place on the Phelps campus, 701 N. Broadway in Sleepy Hollow unless otherwise noted. The Phelps Healthy Life Calendar for July follows:

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - Mind Games Fun exercises and tips for seniors to help stimulate the mind. If you are having trouble remembering things or feel easily confused, come join the fun! Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow in the Boardroom from 2:00 – 3:30 pm. Call 914-366-3937 to register.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - Better Breathers Club/Pulmonary Fibrosis Support A free, monthly interactive support group for people with breathing disorders or pulmonary fibrosis, sponsored by Phelps, the American Lung Association and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Participants who use oxygen may switch to the hospital’s supply during the meeting. Light refreshments are served and reservations are required. Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow from 12:00 - 1:00 pm in the Walkway Conference Room (G Level). Call 914-366-3712 to register.

Tuesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 20, 2017 -- Diabetes Educational Program for Adults This two-session educational program for adults with diabetes is held every month. Learn what diabetes is, what medications are available, how to prevent and manage complications, blood sugar targets, what foods to eat, how to count carbs and much more. A physician referral and attendance at both classes is required. There may be a charge for this class, depending on insurance coverage. At Phelps Hospital, 755 North Broadway, Room 545, Sleepy Hollow from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Call 914-366-2270 for more information and to register.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 – Breakfast Club A series of breakfast meetings designed especially for seniors. Each session includes breakfast, a presentation on a topic of interest to seniors, and a light exercise program. Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, in the cafeteria from 8:30 – 10:30 am. Call 914-366-3937 to register.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - Osteoporosis Education and Support A free group program held the second Thursday of the month for individuals with osteoporosis, providing education from various clinical disciplines such as physicians, dietitians and exercise and rehabilitation therapists. At Phelps Hospital, 701 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow in the Boardroom (C Level) from 10:45 - 11:30 am. Call 914-366-2270 to register.

Friday, July 14, 2017 - Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group If you’re caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, you don’t have to go it alone. Join us for the emotional, educational and social support needed to successfully care for someone with dementia. At Phelps Hospital, 755 North Broadway, Atrium Conference Room, Sleepy Hollow from 10:00 - 12:00 am. Call 914-366-3937 to register.

