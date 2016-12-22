Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Phelps Hospital Joining LiveOnNY To Encourage Organ Donation

Written by Nancy Gold Tuesday, 27 September 2016

On Thursday, October 6,  Phelps Hospital will join forces with LiveOnNY to make a difference in the lives of New Yorkers by encouraging patients and community residents to become organ donors. Every 18 hours a New York state resident dies waiting for an organ transplant, primarily because only 27% of all New Yorkers have registered as organ donors during their lifetimes. 

To help change this situation, Phelps will join LiveOnNY for New York's second annual Organ Donor Enrollment Day. This event’s only goal is to enroll as many New Yorkers as organ donors as possible in a single day. One organ donor can save up to eight lives.

Ann Marie Treanor, R.N.Phelps Hospital has accepted the challenge to be the #1 hospital in the Greater New York Metropolitan Area to enroll the most New Yorkers on October 6th.  Residents can help Phelps meet this goal by registering and encouraging family, friends and co-workers to do the same.  Together we can help save lives!

Registration as an organ donor is a very simple process.  Ann Marie Treanor, R.N, at Phelps can provide more information on how to take this life-saving step between now and October 6. She can be reached at 914-366-3500 or at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

 

