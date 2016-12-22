ColumbiaDoctors Opens in Tarrytown

Written by Geoff Thompson

In a major expansion of its presence in Westchester, ColumbiaDoctors unveiled a state-of-the-art medical facility in Tarrytown that greatly expands services and brings more of New York’s leading specialists and subspecialists to the region. The custom-designed space is now home to the doctors and providers of ColumbiaDoctors, the faculty practice of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. More than 50 cardiologists, neurologists, neurological surgeons, psychiatrists, general and orthopedic surgeons and experts in rehabilitation and regenerative medicine now bring high-quality, collaborative care to Tarrytown.

Photo from left to right: George A. (Jack) Cioffi, MD, president of ColumbiaDoctors; Laura Forese, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian; Westchester Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett and Mark McDougle ,COO and Senior Vice President,Columbia University Medical Center

The sleek new space at 155 White Plains Road is conveniently located directly across from the westbound entrance/exit of I-287. A ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening was attended by more than 75 people, including leadership at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University Medical Center as well as local dignitaries including State Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins, Westchester’ s Deputy County Executive Kevin Plunkett and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

“Westchester residents now have the best of both worlds: They can see Manhattan’s leading physicians close to home,’’ George A. (Jack) Cioffi, MD, president of ColumbiaDoctors, said at the opening. “They can have the most comprehensive care, evaluations, and procedures performed right in Tarrytown, where we have seamlessly integrated services to manage both routine and complex patient care. If our patients require more advanced care, they can see the same doctors at our NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals in Westchester (NYP/Lawrence in Bronxville and NYP Hudson Valley in Cortlandt Manor) and our top teaching hospitals in Manhattan.”

ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown offers the most comprehensive radiology services outside a hospital in the region. The level of coordinated care offered at ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown means that patients can reduce or eliminate travel among offices to see various providers.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said the ColumbiaDoctors expansion represented a major economic investment in Westchester.

“The expansion of ColumbiaDoctors into Westchester is welcomed news,” said Astorino. “It represents the additional availability of medical expertise for residence as well as a boost for the economy.”

The new Tarrytown facility is the largest of ColumbiaDoctors locations in Westchester. Other locations include Briarcliff Manor, Buchanan, Croton-on-Hudson, Eastchester, Hartsdale, Hawthorne, Ossining, Pleasantville, Scarsdale, Sleepy Hollow, Somers, and White Plains. For more information, visit http://www.columbiadoctors.org/